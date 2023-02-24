Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Amendment Bill passed in Parliament

The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Amendment Bill was one of three Bills passed at yesterday’s Meeting of Parliament

The Bill was tabled by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

He said the issue of the prevention of trafficking in persons is a vita matter of citizen and national security.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/TIP-BILL1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted the changes to five different provisions in the Bill

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/TIP-BILL2.mp3

Meanwhile … Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday said Members of the Opposition are in full support of the Bill.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/TIP-BILL3.mp3

The other Bills passed were the Civil Aviation Amendment Bill and the Conrad Simon Pension Declaration Bill.

The Meeting of Parliament has been adjourned until Monday March 13, 2023 at 10am.