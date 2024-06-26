Prime Minister Announces Legislative Amendments at VSWIFT Launch

Amendments are to be made to three pieces of legislation including the Representation of People’s Act.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, at the launch of the Vincy Single Window for Trade Facilitation (VSWIFT) initiative yesterday.

The amendment aims to allow Teachers and other Public Servants to run for political office.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/AMENDMENT1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the other two amendments will address the Town and Country Planning Act and the Land Registration Bill.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/AMENDMENT2.mp3

 