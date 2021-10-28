Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves Annual Independence Anniversary Address

Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves has called for fresh thinking to address the challenges which the country is now facing, as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Delivering his Annual Independence Anniversary Address the Prime Minister urged Vincentians to commit themselves to the process of re-building.

The Prime Minister made a special appeal for Vincentians to take the Covid-19 vaccine, in order to get the country back to some semblance of normalcy.

He noted that the fiscal situation is likely to become more challenging in the month ahead.