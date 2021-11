The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has applauded the efforts of Police Officers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Providing an update on the vaccination exercise on NBC Radio on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that over ninety percent of Police Officers have been inoculated.

Dr. Gonsalves said while he is pleased with the increased rate, he is urging other individuals to do likewise and get vaccinated.