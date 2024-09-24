Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves attending 79th UN General Assembly in New York

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is currently in New York for the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He is leading a delegation which includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Fredrick Stephenson, Press Officer Shevrell McMillan and Security Officer Kendol Horne.

In a video post to social media, the Prime Minister provided an update on some of the engagements he has already participated in and those in which he will be involved, over the coming week.

The Prime Minister said he will take part in more than 30 meetings this week, some of which will include Minister of Foreign Affairs Fredrick Stephenson.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/PM-UNGA.mp3

The Prime Minister noted that the open debate for the general assembly will begin tomorrow and conclude on Monday September 30th.

Several matters including: Climate change and its impact on small Island Developing States, the conflict in Haiti, The Israel-Palestine conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war are set to be discussed at the meeting.

Photo credit: United Nations