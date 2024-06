Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says he is pleased with the progress made with the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project.

The Prime Minster was speaking at the launch of the Vincy Single Window for Trade (VSWIFT) this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says that he knows there is work being done.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/VSWIFT.mp3