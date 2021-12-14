Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves commends the Minister of Finance and Economic planning, Camillo Gonsalves and his Team – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has commended the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves and his team for putting together the 2022 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, during a difficult period in the development of the country.

The 2022 Estimates of one-billion, 329-million, 340-thousand, 860 dollars were approved by Members of Parliament yesterday.

Contributing to the debate in Parliament yesterday, the Prime Minister said the Estimates are appropriate for the current situation, as the Government moves forward with its quest for the sustainable development of the country.

Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves noted that the Ministry of Finance has suggested that this country could experience economic growth this year, despite the challenges presented by the Covid 19 Pandemic, and the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.