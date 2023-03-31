Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called on young Males to desist from getting involved in criminal activities.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has again called on young Vincentian males to desist from getting involved in criminal activities.

Dr. Gonsalves, who is also the Minister of National Security, spoke on the issue during his address at the Unity Labour Party’s Celebration Rally on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister urged the young men to take advantage of the opportunities that are available to them.

He was addressing Members and Supporters of the Unity Labour Party at a Rally to celebrate the Party’s 22nd Anniversary in Government.