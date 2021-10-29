Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has re-affirmed the commitment of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations.

The Prime Minister reiterated this commitment, as he addressed a Flag Raising ceremony hosted by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines this morning, to commemorate United Nations Day which was observed on Sunday October 24th.

U.N Day has been celebrated since 1948 and marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945.

Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke of the ongoing partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the U.N, highlighting this country’s commitment to the maintenance of world peace and security.

Prime Gonsalves however highlighted how this country has received assistance from the United Nations even in the recent Volcanic eruption.

Meanwhile, U.N Resident Co-ordinator, Didier Trebucq said St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be an outstanding advocate to global cooperation.

He also pledged the U.N’s continued commitment to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.