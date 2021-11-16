Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves responds to statement by Coalition of churches

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has responded to a statement issued by the Coalition of churches and other Concerned Assemblies.

The statement was issued in response to Government’s Statutory Rules and Order which gives Public Servants until November 19, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are to continue working.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Dr. Gonsalves said he is very disappointed about the statement.

He urged public servants to get vaccinated as it is not his intention for them to lose their jobs.