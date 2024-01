Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has said that this year will have a series of important events.

Speaking on NBC Radio last week, the Prime Minister listed some of the major events to take place this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-BIG-YEAR.mp3

The Prime Minister also noted that there are nine roads under the Caribbean Development Bank Project of which have been started, with another eight scheduled to start.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-BIG-YEAR1.mp3