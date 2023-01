Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves launches new book

The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

The latest publication by Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, was officially launched last night at the Methodist Church Hall.

The book is entitled ‘A Time of Respair – Beyond COVID, Volcanic Eruptions, Hurricane Elsa, and Global Turmoil: Fresh Hope for St. Vincent & the Grenadines’.

The book highlights topics ranging from this country’s economic development; to the challenges facing Small Island Developing States, like St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The launching ceremony featured a review by Dr. Richard Byron-Cox – in conversation with the Author, and Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke about what prompted him to write the book

Prime Minister Gonsalves also presented free copies of the book to all in attendance last night.

