Prime Minister expresses disappointment in private sector response to this year’s Independence celebrations
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed disappointment with the response of the Private Sector to this year’s Independence Celebrations.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, the Prime Minister said just a few business owners in Kingstown decorated their businesses this year.

He however said that the efforts made by Jax Enterprises were remarkable.

The Prime Minister urged the Private Sector Entities to decorate their buildings for Christmas.

