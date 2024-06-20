Prime Minister Gonsalves Announces Increases in Government Revenue and Grants

There has been an increase in total revenue and grants registered by the government in comparison to the same period last year.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he provided an update on the country’s Fiscal outlook on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/FISCAL-OUTLOOK.mp3

The Prime Minister says there have been significant increases in total expenditure.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/FISCAL-OUTLOOK1.mp3