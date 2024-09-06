Prime Minister Gonsalves praises remarkable recovery efforts as most schools reopen post-Hurricane Beryl

The Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction work taking place across the country, following the passage of Category Four Hurricane Beryl has been described as remarkable by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

He made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said while the country continues to address the challenges brought on by Hurricane Beryl, the Government was still able to reopen more than seventy learning institutions earlier this week.

He said by the end of this week, almost all primary schools across the country will be reopened.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said most of the secondary schools across the country reopened on Monday and he expects that by the end of this week, there will be no one in emergency shelters at schools across the country.

Photo credit:API