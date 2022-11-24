Prime Minister Gonsalves recognizes local Clear Harbor branch

The Clear Harbor branch in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a company that delivers high performance customer services to its clients has been recognized by this country’s Prime Minister The Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Dr. Gonsalves who made a courtesy call to the company on Friday, said Clear Harbor is the single largest employer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines outside of the Government and the Mustique Company.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CLEAR-HARBOR-INSERT.mp3

Dr. Gonsalves said the Company is also looking to expand its business.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CLEAR-HARBOUR-EXPANSION.mp3