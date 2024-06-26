Prime Minister Gonsalves says public Servants are obligated to enforce and carry out laws

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Public Servants have an obligation to enforce and carry out laws for a stated purpose.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a Church Service on Sunday to coincide with Public Service Day, and to culminate the activities for Public Service week.

Dr. Gonsalves said Public Servants must also obey the laws they help to create.

The Prime Minister also urged the Public Servants to always be dedicated when executing their duties.

