Prime Minister holds productive discussions on the issue of reparations

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has disclosed he recently held productive discussions in relation to the issue of Reparations.

The Prime Minister made the statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio last week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he recently held a meeting with a group of individuals who are connected to Denis O’Brien, one of Ireland’s richest men and Founder of Telecommunications giant Digicel, who has offered his support to the regional reparations movement.

The Prime Minister said the meeting was productive and they are making progress going forward in relation to Reparations.

