Prime Minister meets with representatives from the Carnival Bands Association

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Prime Minister meets with representatives from the Carnival Bands Association
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves hosted a meeting with representatives from the Carnival Bands Association this week

The Prime Minister said on NBC Radio yesterday that several matters were discussed including a place to accommodate half of the thirteen mass bands here.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CARNIVAL-MEETING1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said there was also discussion on the establishment of a Carnival Archives.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CARNIVAL-MEETING2.mp3