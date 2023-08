Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew has stated that it is important that the region grows more food to deal with the issue of food insecurity.

Speaking to NBC news Dr Drew who is the Chairman of the OECS authority said that he was please during his recent visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to see the issue of food security is taken seriously.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/DREW5.mp3