Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves applauds Skinny Fabulous on his major awards at Caribbean Music Awards

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has congratulated Vincentian Cultural Ambassador and Soca Star Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle for winning a number of major awards during the recently held Caribbean Music Awards.

Speaking during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that Doyle’s recent accolades are a remarkable achievement and he must be congratulated.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/PM-ON-SKINNY1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is happy to see the growth of Skinny Fabulous over the years and pointed out that he believed in Doyle’s talent from the very start.

He described Skinny Fabulous as an entertainer who is national, regional and global.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/PM-ON-SKINNY2.mp3