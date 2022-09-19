Prime Minister says steps must be taken to correct weaknesses after the release of the 2022 CSEC and CAPE Results

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said steps must be taken to correct weaknesses, despite the remarkable results reflected in some areas of the 2022 CSEC and CAPE examinations

The Prime Minister discussed the strengths and weaknesses, as he analyzed the results on radio yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SACRED-COWS.mp3

The Prime Minister noted that corrective work is vital in the process of addressing the various weaknesses in Education.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/CORRECTIVE-WORK.mp3