Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves along with important stakeholders will conduct aerial surveillance of St Vincent and the Grenadines to assess the damage left in the wake of the passage of hurricane Beryl.

The Prime Minister says the regional security system would be providing an aircraft to take him on this important recognizance mission.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/RECON-MISSION.mp3