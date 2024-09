The Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond has been described as an excellent facility.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the statement following a tour of the facility yesterday.

The Prime Minister said he is confident in the deadlines given by the contractors, based on what he saw during yesterday’s tour.

Photo credit: VC3