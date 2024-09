The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth has opened a recruitment drive for new members.

And, advisor to the council, Senator Shackell Bobb is encouraging members of the public to register and join the entity.

She explains that being a member affords a person networking opportunities and the opportunity to build strong partnerships.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/JOIN-PMACY.mp3

Persons interested can register at the website pmacy.gov.vc.