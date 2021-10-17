Prince Charles ‘proud’ of son William’s growing commitment to environment

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Earthshot Prize is a Nobel-like award for the environment founded by the Duke of Cambridge and renowned British naturalist David Attenborough to inspire innovative solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges currently facing the planet.

“We are alive in the most consequential time in human history — the actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand,” William said in a short film recorded in the London Eye for the awards ceremony.

“A decade doesn’t seem long, but humankind has an outstanding record of being able to solve the unsolvable.”

William continued that “many of the answers are already out there… but we need everyone — from all parts of society — to raise their ambition and unite in repairing our planet.”

