Prizes were awarded to two people in recent Festive Fridays promotion by the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project
Two individuals won prizes in the recent Festive Fridays’ promotion, hosted by the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Prize Giving Ceremony, Communications Officer of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project Jennifer Richardson said while there had been a late start, two weeks of promotion for the trivia game had still remained.

Richardson explained the objectives of the promotion.

