Professor of Geology, Richard Robertson delivers lecture on the state of disaster risk

The State of Disaster Risk in the Caribbean and Strategies to address Natural Hazards were among issues addressed during the Sir Dwight Memorial Independence Lecture last night.

Professor of Geology, Richard Robertson delivered the lecture on the topic “Navigating the Disaster Risk Landscape in an Independent St. Vincent and the Grenadines“

He said that disaster patterns are becoming increasingly complex in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean region, and greater efforts must be made to reduce the impact of natural hazards.

Professor Robertson said proper policy framework must be in place to guide the Disaster Risk Management Process.