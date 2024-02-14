Professor Richard Robertson provides update on Kick Em Jenny activity

Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson has provided insights on the pattern of activity at the Kick em Jenny Submarine volcano.

Professor Robertson was speaking on NBC Radio this week where he explained in detail, the activity at the volcano.

He said the pattern observed would usually return to its quiet phase.

And Professor Robertson said there is no current threat with regards to wave activity at Kick em Jenny.

