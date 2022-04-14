Professor Richard Robertson recommends that local authorities expand the community outreach programme

Vincentian Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson is recommending that the local authorities expand the community outreach programme, in relation to the La Soufriere Monitoring Network.

Professor Robertson, who is based at the UWI Seismic Research Centre in Trinidad and Tobago, highlighted the importance of community involvement, as he reflected on the 1st anniversary of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere.

Speaking on NBC’ Face to Face programme this week, Professor Robertson commented on the issue of the removal of equipment which had been installed for monitoring purposes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/MONITORING-1.mp3

Professor Robertson noted that a greater effort must be made to encourage residents in the various communities to support the monitoring exercise, by helping to safeguard the monitoring equipment.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/MONITORING-2.mp3