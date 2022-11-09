Professor Richard Robertson urged Vincentians living close to rivers to be vigilant

Vincentians living close to rivers are urged to always be vigilant even if there is no rain inland.

The advice comes from Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson of the UWI Seismic Research Center.

Professor Robertson said mountains, like La Soufriere, generates their own weather conditions and rainfalls and residents living close to rivers must always be on the lookout for floods.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/FLOOD-ADVICE.mp3