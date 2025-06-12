Project Seeks To Protect Globally Important Bird Areas in SVG 

A photograph sent along with the press release from the project coordinator – Restoring Seabird Nesting

Habitat in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Environmental Protection in the Caribbean

Grenadines Seabird Habitat Restoration Project: Protecting Globally Important Bird Areas in SVG

Press release. Updated 9:31 p.m., Thursday, June 12, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Urgent action is underway to restore endangered seabird habitats in the Grenadines, where recent surveys revealed nesting alongside threats like erosion, and invasive species.

Led by regional nonprofit Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC), the multi-year restoration project on Battowia and the Pillories islands, just north of Mustique, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) aims to protect globally important bird areas and preserve the ecological services seabirds provide to coastal communities. Studies have shown that seabirds contribute over US $472 million annually to the ecosystem by providing nutrients, in the form of guano, which helps nearshore reefs to grow and thrive, supporting local fisheries.

During surveys in February and April 2025, nesting seabirds were observed, but evidence of vegetation loss, invasive species, and soil erosion highlighted the ongoing threats to these habitats. According to Project Coordinator, Mr. Allanson Cruickshank, “The thousands of birds on the island of Battowia are awe-inspiring. Without a doubt, we must ensure that future generations are able to witness such a spectacle.” Mr. Cruickshank further noted that there is evidence of significant erosion and vegetation loss on Battowia.

Mr. Joshua Gooding, a marine biologist and the Project Assistant, also confirmed those findings, and said, “The vegetation below the trees is limited, which may contribute to the soil erosion and landslides that we saw evidence of during our visits. Several of our bird species use trees and shrubs for nesting sites and shelter. Notably, we saw several fallen trees as well, which may be attributed to the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 1, 2024.”

A significant component of the project is educational outreach targeting students. Ms. Lystra Culzac, the Environmental Educator on the project, shared, “The students have been very receptive and are eager to learn about the vital importance of seabirds, how to differentiate between different species, and to participate in the related learning activities. Some of the students were even able to replicate the calls of one of the seabird species. We may be coming to a school or a church near you soon, so please be on the lookout for us.”

This project is conducted under a research permit from the Forestry Services Mr. Casmus McCleod, Forestry Director (Ag.), stated, “the protection of our flora and fauna is an integral component of the responsible management of our ecosystems in SVG. The Forestry Services endorse this and applaud EPIC and others who do great work in this space.”

As a final thought, Mr. Cruickshank stressed that EPIC, its partners, and funders are working tirelessly to conserve the exceptional habitats which are present in the Caribbean region. He concluded with this brief call to action, “We encourage the support and full buy-in of the general public as we chart a sustainable way forward for our marine and terrestrial ecosystems.”

This project is funded by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration funds administered by the United States Department of the Interior. The project is a collaborative effort among the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Forestry Services, the Science Initiative for Environmental Conservation Education (SCIENCE) and Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC).