Promoters bashed at Burna Boy concert

Nigerian singer Burna Boy performs Last Last at O2 Park, Chaguaramas on Saturday morning. – Angelo Marcelle

Nigerian singer Burna Boy rocked O2 Park, Chaguaramas early Saturday morning at his highly anticipated concert, but patrons, particularly those in the VVIP section, complained about the poor organisation of the promoters.

Local band Kes the Band, and Jamaican dancehall artiste Popcaan were stellar supporting acts during their guest performances at the show that began on Friday night.

Patrons said they paid between $1,400 and $1,600 to see the Grammy award winner but were not impressed with the experience.

Kees Dieffenthaller of Kes the Band performs at Burna Boy’s concert, O2 Park, Chaguaramas on Friday night. – Angelo Marcelle

“This is not a VVIP experience at all,” said one patron. “Why do I have to go through so much to get drinks?”

“We were not told that we had to walk such a long way (uphill) to get here,” another patron complained. “Plus the VVIP section is behind the platinum section, so I can’t see a thing. This feels like it’s the first time these promoters are putting on a show.”

The patron said the food left a lot to be desired.

“All we get was two samosas and a pastelle? For $1,600? I don’t think so.”

Other patrons took to social media to add to the complaints. They complained that the bar service was poor, not being ready for service when gates opened at 7 pm, and running out of drinks at different times of the night.

Patrons also griped about the heat in the general and VIP sections. Some claimed that people fainted.

Along with the usual issue of crawling traffic going to and from O2 Park, patrons said while they were shuttled to the show for parking spots set up as far as Five Islands water park, they did not get shuttled back.

Patrons also complained about the long wait between sets. Kes the Band’s set finished at about 10.30 pm, then there was a three-hour lull until Burna Boy, who was expected to perform last, arrived on stage, leaving some people to believe Popcaan was a no-show. About an hour and a half after Burna Boy’s set the “unruly boss” went on.

Between sets DJs such as DJ Adam, Lurbz, Kevon X, Keenan Die Hard and DJ Private Ryan did their best to keep the energy up but eventually it began to feel repetitive.

“Our job is to make sure that the crowd is fully entertained,” Lurbz told Newsday after his set. “So the energy that we give as MCs is to make sure that although everyone is waiting for their favourite artistes we have to make sure they are still having a good time. So the energy that they give us is what we give to them. So when they see their favourite artistes their energy is amplified.”

Patrons enjoy the music of the opening act Kes the Band, at Burna Boy’s concert, O2 Park, Chaguaramas, on Friday night. – Angelo Marcelle

The performances, however, were legendary. Burna Boy – Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu – wowed the crowd with live backup singers, acapella songs, and high energy serenades. Songs like Igbo and Shayo brought some patrons to tears.

Popcaan – Andrae Sutherland – also had a brilliant performance with songs like Weed is my best friend.

Kes the Band’s set lifted the crowd’s energy early in the show with lead singer Kees Dieffenthaller performing hits such as Boss Lady and Fete Till I Falling Down.

The Burna Boy concert went on amid legal issues.

Cash Money Brothers Promotions said on Friday it will still pursue legal action against the promoters of the concert on Friday, despite deciding against filing an injunction that would stop the concert. It claimed it was pushed out as a co-promoter of the show.

The legal action would be against the promoters and against Damini and his agency.

The concert was originally supposed to be held at the National Stadium, Port of Spain, but was moved to O2 Park.

