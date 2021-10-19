Prospect Resident charged with burglarizing Butter Cup Apartment

Advertisements

Police have arrested and charged Sjada Daniel, 26 years old Labourer of Prospect with the offense of Burglary.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly entered the Buttercup Apartment Room # 5 as a trespasser and stole several items valued at USD 2540; one St. Vincent and the Grenadines Passport valued at $ 590 ECC; USD 2740.00 and $ 680.00 ECC in cash respectively.

Total value USD 5,280.00 and $1,270.00 ECC – the property of Gurlyn Williams, 62 years old Nursing Aid of the United State of America. The Complainant property was stolen between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 am on 28.09.2021 at Arnos Vale

The Accused appeared before the serious offense court on Monday 18th October 2021 where he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded until the next court date.