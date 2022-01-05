Home
Protests, triggered by an increase in fuel prices, break out across Kazakhstan

Protesters set fire to the city administration building in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, January 5.

EyePress News/Reuters

Violent protests, triggered by an increase in fuel prices, broke out in cities across Kazakhstan on Tuesday, January 4.

The airport in Almaty, the country’s biggest city, was breached by protesters on Wednesday, according to local media, and a state of emergency has been declared nationwide.

In three cities, local administration officials came under attack, buildings were damaged and “stones, sticks, gas, pepper, and Molotov cocktails were used,” according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

The protests were ignited when the government lifted price controls on liquefied petroleum gas at the start of the year, Reuters reported. Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on the fuel because of its low cost.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin haa resigned amid the protests. Alikhan Smailov was appointed acting prime minister, and members of the government will continue to serve until the formation of a new cabinet.

Police move to block demonstrators during a protest in Almaty on January 5.

Vladimir Tretyakov/AP

A burned bus is seen in Almaty on January 5.

Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A police barricade is set up near the mayor’s office in Almaty.

Stringer/Reuters

Police detain a man during a protest in Almaty on January 5.

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

A police car burns during a protest in Almaty on January 5.

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

People take part in a protest in Almaty on Tuesday, January 4.

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

Police officers stand guard during a protest in Almaty on January 4.

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

An armored vehicle is stationed near the mayor’s office in Almaty.

Stringer/Reuters

Police officers gather in a square during a protest in Almaty.

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

People surround police during a protest in Almaty on January 4.

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

Protesters attend a rally in Almaty on January 4.

Abduaziz Madyarov/AFP/Getty Images

People protest in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on January 4.

Zhanbyrbaevkz/TASS/Reuters