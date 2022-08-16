PRYME grant recipients to receive payment this year

Vincentians who applied for funding under the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises or PRYME Program are expected to receive payment this year

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says the Government is hoping to make three additional payments from October to December.

He says the program was delayed, as some of the funds had to be re-allocated to other sectors.

Minister Gonsalves says since its inception, the PRYME Program has attracted a significant amount of applications.

