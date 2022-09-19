PSG beats Lyon 1-0

Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon 1-0 at Lyon yesterday to maintain their unbeaten start to French Ligue 1, and move two points clear at the top of the table.

Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time shot after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this season.

It was a sixth Paris St-Germain goal in all competitions this season for Messi.

Sergio Ramos also had the ball in the net late on, but he was offside following a Messi free-kick.