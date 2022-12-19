Psychologist highlights the connection between mental health and nutrition

Black Immigrant Daily News

The connection between mental health and nutrition was highlighted this morning by Psychologist Andrea Gaymes-Mohess as she encouraged Vincentians to be mindful of how and what they eat this Christmas season.

Gayme-Mohess who was speaking on the ‘Effects of Christmas’ on NBC Face-to-Face Programme said the way we eat contributes significantly to our mental health.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EATING.mp3

The Psychologist highlighted the importance of healthy and timely eating to positively impact our mental health.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MOHESS-EATING-1.mp3

This morning’s programme was the final programme in a three-part series to highlight the effects of Christmas.

