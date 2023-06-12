Public health department advises persons wishing to serve food at Vincy Mas shows to register to do so

Persons who wish to serve food to persons attending Vincy Mas shows and activities are being encouraged to register with the Public Health Department before doing so.

Environmental Health Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Ralph Williams said all food vendors must ensure they have a source of running water when selling food from the streets.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/WATER-SOURCE.mp3

Mr. Williams also outlined that persons should also have the proper facilities to wash, rinse and sanitize at their food establishments.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/WASHING-FACILITIES.mp3