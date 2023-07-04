Public Health Department holds training session for food handlers

The Public Health Department will be holding training sessions for food handlers and persons working in the food service industry to ensure that that they are registered and appropriately trained before the carnival season.

Speaking on the Face to Face program last week Ralph Williams, Environmental Health Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, said that they held several training sessions last week and will host more sessions in the week leading up the carnival at the Public Health Department

Williams also encouraged all persons with mobile food stalls to get registered and inspected before venturing to Kingstown.

He said the Public Health District Officer where the food units are located would the inspection.

