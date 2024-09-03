Public Holiday Amendment Act Passed Establishing National Spiritual Baptist Day in SVG

The Public Holiday Amendment Act was passed in Parliament yesterday with bipartisan Support.

Speaking on the Bill, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that the passing of this bill represents a great significance of joy for the spiritual Baptist religion, adding that there should be no division on this decision to recognize May 21st as spiritual Baptist day.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, in his final remarks requested that no other bill be debated and allow for the day to be remembered only as the day the bill was debated.

The passing of the bill makes St Vincent and the Grenadines the second Caribbean country to establish a National Spiritual Baptist Day.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/PM-SPIRITUAL-BAPTIST-DAY.mp3