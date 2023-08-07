Public response to Emancipation Month activities has been positive

Activities held in observance of Emancipation Month 2023, by the Ministry of Culture, have been very successful thus far.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne told NBC News that a series of activities have been hosted thus far and they have been well received by members of the public.

The activities are being held with the theme “Embracing our Past, Forging Ahead in the Future”.

Miss Browne said the Emancipation Month activities are continuing today with the 6th Inter-American Week for Indigenous people which runs until Friday August 11th.

She added the Habanara Garinargo Workshop also opens today at the Bethel High School in Campden Park.

