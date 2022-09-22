Public Servants servants to receive a 7% salary increase over a 3 year period

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has announced that Public Servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive a seven percent salary increase over a three-year period, for the years 2023 to 2025.
Minister Gonsalves made the announcement during a News Conference this morning.
He said the agreement was arrived at, following negotiations between officials from the Ministry of Finance and representatives from the Trade Union Movement.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WAGE-INCREASE.mp3
Minister Gonsalves says an agreement was also made for a tax reform package for public servants.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/TAX-RELIEF.mp3
Minister Gonsalves says the Wage Increases and Tax Relief will cost the Government a significant amount of money
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WAGE-COST.mp3
Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel thanked the Ministry of Finance for its successful negotiations with the Trade Unions for a wage increase.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/DANIEL-WAGE.mp3
