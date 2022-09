The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Public Servants across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been assured that they will receive a salary increase from the Government.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SALARY-INCREASES-2.mp3

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant benefits to which Public Servants are entitled.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SALARY-INCREASES-1-1.mp3