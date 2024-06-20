Public Service Week Activities Continue with Ministerial Internship Program

Activities to observe Public Service Week is continuing today with a Ministerial Internship Program.

The activities are being spearheaded by the Public Sector Reform Unit, under the theme “Fostering Innovation and Global Challenges: A Public Sector Perspective”.

Coordinator of the activities, Emma Jackson says this Staff exchange program is aimed at fostering a better relationship among Public Servants.

Mrs. Jackson says tomorrow, all Ministries and Departments will recognize and celebrate Public Servants for their service over the years.

