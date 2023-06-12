Public Service week of activities kicks off next week

The Ministry of Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports will kick of its Public Service week of activities on June 19th.

The week of activities will begin with a church service at the New Testament Church of God.

There will also be a Ministerial Internship Program from June 20th to the 21st where ministerial departments would exchange staff to share learn, network and build relationships

There would also be Public Servants Years of Recognition where public servants would be recognized for their years of service.

The much anticipated Public Service Speaking competition will take place on Thursday June, 22nd and there will be a Public Service Speech day the following day on June 23rd, with an address by the Honorable Frederick Stevenson.

The week of activities will culminate on Public Service Day, with a Wellness and Appreciation Fair on Friday June 23rd where they would offer tips on ways to reduce stress in the work force.

Photo credit: Service Commission Department