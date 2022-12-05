Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Monday, December 5 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup.

Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday’s game against South Korea in the round of 16. The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.

Brazil easily moved into the next round without Neymar. No longer bothered by his ankle, Neymar was expected to start — and not come off the bench as a precautionary measure — if he plays against South Korea.

In footage released by the Brazilian soccer federation, he appeared to be in good condition, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal without signs of his injury.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento hasn’t been pleased with the three-day rest period between games from the group stage to the knockout round. Brazil advanced with a game to spare and was able to rest the team’s stars in its final match, but South Korea had to claw its way into the knockout round with a win over Portugal.

“It’s not fair,” Bento said. “I think that it has to do with the new FIFA reality, which is to create worse conditions for the less-favoured teams and probably better conditions for the more-favoured ones.”

Even after the surprise 2-1 win over Portugal, South Korea had to wait for over nine agonising minutes of extra time for a game across Qatar to end. The outcome of Uruguay against Ghana determined if the South Korean’s advanced into the round of 16.

When Uruguay failed to score the goals it needed to best South Korea for the final spot in Group H, the South Korean players who had formed a circle on the field to watch the game on phones erupted into joyous celebration.

South Korean captain Son Heung-min even began to cry.

South Korea is now trying to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since the Asian team’s historic run as a co-host in 2002, when it reached the semifinals and finished fourth. South Korea was eliminated in the group stage in 2014 and 2018.

It will be the first official meeting between Brazil and South Korea, with the South Americans winning six of seven friendlies. South Korea was victorious in 1999.

See Monday’s schedule below:

Round of 16

10:00 am – Japan vs Croatia

2:00 pm – Brazil vs South Korea

NewsAmericasNow.com