Quality Control Music Sold To Scooter Braun’s HYBE America In $320 Million Deal

Atlanta-based hip hop label Quality Control owned by CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee, has been sold to South Korean multinational entertainment company HYBE America.

The sale is for a reported U$320 million dollars between and was brokered by music manager Scooter Braun who runs HYBE America. The news about the deal broke on Wednesday night, with the parties releasing a joint statement about the acquisition.

“QC is one of the most significant independent labels in the world,” Braun said in a Variety report. “They not only distribute music, but they also distribute culture. Their artists are the voices of their communities.”

Quality Control is home to artists like Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Icewear Vezzo, Bankroll Freddie, Lakeyah, Gloss Up, and others. The label itself owns Solid Foundation Management which had Cardi B as a previous client, but she revealed in 2020 that she was looking for new management following a dispute between QC and Migos.

The label also owns Quality Films and QC Sports and, under the HYBE deal, will continue to be affiliated with Universal Music Group and Motown..The label was co-founded by P Thomas and Coach K in 2013, and they both shared that the deal is expected to expand the label’s brand and reach abroad.

“P and I are ecstatic about this partnership with Scooter and HYBE and are confident they can get us to our global ambitions we’ve had in our scope since the beginning of our company as nothing means more than our artists impacting worldwide,” Coach K said.

It’s unclear what this means for the artists signed to QC, which means they are now on the same roster with megastars BTS.

Thomas seemed to hint that HYBE is unlikely to change the label given its contribution to black culture, which is synonymous with hip-hop culture.

“HYBE are perfect partners for Quality Control as we come together to take our story and work global. … Taking QC worldwide requires key partners like this who understand building something from the bottom and aiming sky high. It matters to us greatly their grasp of culture and acutely seeing what QC has built and the limitless path of where it can go. … The artists of QC are our focus and their best interests will be incredibly supported with this partnership,” he said.

Braun also added, “It’s important to me and my team that P and Coach continue to have the freedom, and now our global resources, to continue to do what they do best; facilitate and nurture great art and culture.”

Braun previously managed Taylor Swift, and he currently manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

In the meantime, many figures in hip hop celebrated the move, including Rich The Kid, Jamie Foxx, DJ Drama, Murda Beatz, and Rich Paul.