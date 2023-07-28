Quarries across the island are being evaluated by a team from the Ministry of Transport and Works

A team from the Ministry of Transport and Works has been carrying out an assessment of quarries across the country, to determine the quantity of material available to implement the National Road Rehabilitation Project and other major projects.

Word of this came from Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this week

Minister Daniel said the team visited areas on the windward and leeward sides of the Island.

Photo credit: Loop Caribbean