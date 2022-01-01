Queen Elizabeth to knight Tony Blair

(CNN)Tony Blair, the former UK prime minister is to be knighted with the highest possible ranking in the New Year’s Honours List, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

The appointment, which is made by the Queen, has regularly been bestowed upon previous prime ministers, according to the UK Press Association (PA).

John Major, Blair’s predecessor, was the last to receive the honor, PA reported.

The New Year’s Honours List is published by the UK’s Cabinet Office and recognizes British people for excellence in a spectrum of pursuits, ranging from arts and athletics to science and politics.

The list is published biannually, once at New Year’s, and then again for the Queen’s birthday, according to the royal family.

This year, the list includes those who have made significant contributions to the Covid-19 pandemic.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and deputy chief medical office Professor Jonathan Van-Tam are to be knighted.

Dr. Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, and Dr. June Raine — head of Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency — have both made dames.

In sport, the Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley , is appointed OBE for services to “diving, LGBTQ+ rights and charity.”

In December 2013, Daley came out on YouTube, and almost eight years later, the Briton is proud of the LGBT representation he witnessed at this year’s Tokyo Games.

“When I was a little boy, I felt like an outsider, and felt different, and I felt like I was never going to be anything, because who I was, wasn’t what society wanted me to be,” he said this summer.

“And to be able to see out LGBT people performing at the Olympic Games, I hope (that) can give young kids hope and not feel so frightened and scared and alone, and to be able to see that no matter who you are, where you come from, you can become an Olympic champion, because I did,” he said.

Daly’s diving partner and fellow gold medallist, Matty Lee, receives an MBE.

The teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu, who Queen Elizabeth II praised as “outstanding” after her US Open victory in September is to be awarded an MBE.

The Honors system, explained

Although knights and dames may be the most well-known commendations, there’s a hierarchy of ranks in the honours system, according to the UK government.

At the highest level is the Companion of Honor, awarded to those who’ve made major contributions in the arts, science, medicine, or government over an extended period of time.

Next, the distinction of being a knight or dame is conferred on those who’ve made long-term national contributions seen as inspirational or significant.

The Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, is for those who’ve played a “prominent but lesser role at the national level, or a leading role at the regional level,” according to the UK government.

The Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, is for those who’ve taken a major role in local activities, and through it come become known nationally in their chosen area.

The Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, is for outstanding achievement or service to one’s community.

Finally, the British Empire Medal, or BEM, is for those who’ve done “hands-on” service for their local community, including voluntary activity or innovation work.